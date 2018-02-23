AGC of Mississippi announces 2018 President and Board of Directors

Brad Fountain of Fountain Construction Co. in Jackson was recently installed as the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi’s President of the Board for the 2018 year. Joining Fountain as Vice President and 2019 President-elect is Matt McWilliams of Thrash Commercial Contractors in Brandon, and Secetary-Treasurer Cornel Clement of Dan Hensarling, Inc., in Gulfport.

Two new Board positions representing the Subcontractors were announced: Robert Pooley of South Central Heating and Plumbing Co, Inc., in Jackson, and Nic Parish of Burns Dirt Company in Columbus.

Other AGC Board of Directors are Immediate Past President, Jim Hardin, Aladdin Construction, Biloxi; Richard Rula, Hemphill Construction Co, Inc., Florence; Christopher Albritton, Chris Albritton Construction, Laurel; Kevin Nall, Nall Construction Co., Madison; Tony Head, Mid State Construction, Jackson; David Marsh, Benchmark Construction Co., Jackson; Mark McDaniel, Roy Anderson Corp, Gulfport; Hank Torjusen, Fletcher Construction Co., Pascagoula; Robert Starks, Starks Contraction Co., Biloxi; Charles Stacy, Capitol Hardware Co., Jackson; Lance McCarty, Fletcher Construction Co., Pascagoula; and Billy Ware, Mid State Construction Co., Jackson.