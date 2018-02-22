Archie, Cooper Manning to host Wednesday Pro-Am at Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic

The Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic announced today that Archie and Cooper Manning will serve as hosts for the tournament’s Wednesday Pro-Am to be played April 18 at the Country Club of Oxford. The pairings party for the Manning Pro-Am will be held the evening of Tuesday, April 17 at the Ole Miss football facilities.

“We are honored to be a part of the first Web.com Tour event in Oxford,” said Archie Manning. “This is an exciting time for Oxford and Mississippi to showcase their hospitality and their passion for golf. We look forward to playing with the pros and kicking off what promises to be a stellar event.”

Archie and Cooper Manning will attend the pairings party, with Cooper set to compete in the pro-am and Archie serving as the official host. Following the completion of play on Wednesday, the Mannings will host an after party at the Graduate Hotel in Oxford.

Pro-Ams give amateur golfers the opportunity to play alongside professional players and engage with the future stars of the game. Teams in the Manning Pro-Am are available, and each team will be comprised of four amateurs and one Web.com Tour professional. Interested companies and individuals should visit www.northmsclassic.com or call sponsorships manager Nikki Paine at 662.603.4861.

“We are thrilled to have Archie and Cooper involved in the North Mississippi Classic. The goal of the tournament is to create another charitable and economic impact for the state of Mississippi, and the Mannings’ support will go a long way towards that goal,” said Steve Jent, executive director of the North Mississippi Classic.

The inaugural North Mississippi Classic will consist of 156 players chasing a $550,000 purse, with the winner receiving $99,000. This will be the third PGA TOUR-sanctioned event to be held annually in Mississippi, joining the PGA TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship and the Rapiscan Systems Classic on PGA TOUR Champions. Mississippi is one of only five states to host an annual tournament on all three tours, with California, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina rounding out the list.