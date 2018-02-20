Ashley N. Wicks named fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity

Ashley N. Wicks of Butler Snow has been named a fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). Wicks is the second Butler Snow attorney in as many years to be chosen as a fellow for the program.

Wicks focuses her practice on public finance and a host of tax issues including public finance tax, state and local taxation and tax credits. She is a frequent speaker for various legal conferences, seminars and CLEs. Wicks has been named in the top 10 of Mississippi Business Journal’s 2016 Top 50 Under 40 and a Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Star in tax. Wicks is a member of the American Bar Association, National Bar Association, Magnolia Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association, Texas Bar Association, National Association of Bond Lawyers, Capital Area Bar Association, and Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Wicks is admitted to practice in Mississippi, Texas and the Northern and Southern U.S. District Courts of Mississippi. She received both her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Jackson State University. Wicks received her Juris Doctor from Tulane University and her master’s of law in taxation from the University of Alabama.

Butler Snow’s first fellow was Gadson William (Will) Perry, a member of the firm’s commercial litigation group, who was part of the 2017 class.