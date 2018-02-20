Ashley N. Wicks named fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity

Ashley N. Wicks of Butler Snow has been named a fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). Wicks is the second Butler Snow attorney in as many years to be chosen as a fellow for the program.
Wicks focuses her practice on public finance and a host of tax issues including public finance tax, state and local taxation and tax credits. She is a frequent speaker for various legal conferences, seminars and CLEs. Wicks has been named in the top 10 of Mississippi Business Journal’s 2016 Top 50 Under 40 and a Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Star in tax. Wicks is a member of the American Bar Association, National Bar Association, Magnolia Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association, Texas Bar Association, National Association of Bond Lawyers, Capital Area Bar Association, and Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Wicks is admitted to practice in Mississippi, Texas and the Northern and Southern U.S. District Courts of Mississippi. She received both her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Jackson State University. Wicks received her Juris Doctor from Tulane University and her master’s of law in taxation from the University of Alabama.
Butler Snow’s first fellow was Gadson William (Will) Perry, a member of the firm’s commercial litigation group, who was part of the 2017 class.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info