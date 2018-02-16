Balch & Bingham recognized for superior client service; named to BTI Consulting Client Service A-Team

Balch & Bingham has been recognized for superior client service and named to the BTI Consulting Group’s Client Service A-Team 2018.

This year’s list includes 319 law firms and is the outcome of 350 in-depth interviews with top legal decision makers from the world’s leading organizations. According to BTI Consulting’s research, 650 core law firms serve large and Fortune 1000 clients. However, less than half of these firms earn a spot in the BTI Client Service A-Team 2018.

The rankings are determined by independent interviews with key legal decision makers at large organizations which gauge each firm’s performance in 17 objective ranking factors that drive client service, including business understanding, quality of work, innovative approach, and value.

Birmingham-based Balch & Bingham has offices throughout the Southeast and in Washington, D.C.