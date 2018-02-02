Berkery joins College of Business fundraising efforts

Starkville native and alumna Jana Berkery is the new assistant director of development for the College of Business and its Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy at Mississippi State University.

Berkery joined the MSU Foundation in 2013, and most recently served as director of the university’s annual giving program.

Berkery graduated from MSU in 2005 with a degree in sports communication and a minor in marketing. She began working at her alma mater in 2011 as coordinator of annual giving for the Bulldog Club athletic fundraising organization. She also has previous higher education experience with Mississippi University for Women and University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Berkery joins Zack Harrington, a veteran fundraiser and fellow alumnus who is the college’s director of development. Together, they will work to secure major gifts for this large, more than 100-year-old academic unit and its Adkerson School of Accountancy.