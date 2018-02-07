Bill: Let people sue over gun-carry bans on public property

Representatives on Wednesday approved House Bill 1083 , sending it to the Senate for more debate.

The Legislature in 2011 passed a law allowing enhanced concealed carry licenses for gun owners after a training course.

That license, for example, allows people to carry guns in hallways of courthouses. Judges and county supervisors, though, have largely retained absolute bans on guns in courthouses.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson says the measure creates a process to challenge bans. The attorney general’s office would be required to investigate complaints. If the agency didn’t stop violating the law, a person could then sue.