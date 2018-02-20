Bracey of MSU honored by regional business educators

Pamela Scott-Bracey, an assistant professor since 2013 in Mississippi State University’s Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development, recently was named Collegiate Teacher of the Year by the Southern Business Education Association.

A National Business Education Association affiliate, SBEA represents instructional, administrative and research professionals in a dozen states stretching from Virginia to Louisiana.

Bracey is director and co-founder of MSU’s Global Academic Essentials Teacher Institute, a summer institute designed to equip teachers with strategies and tools necessary for successful integration of Mississippi College- and Career-Ready Standards, 21st Century Skills, and technology.

She twice has been named the Mississippi Business Education Association’s University Educator of the Year.

Bracey is MBEA president, as well as president-elect of the National Council of Pi Omega Pi business honor society.

Before earning a doctorate at the University of North Texas in applied technology and performance improvement, she completed a master’s degree in higher education administration at Mississippi College and a bachelor’s in business technology education at the University of Southern Mississippi.