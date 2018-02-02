BREAKING — Dow drops 500 points

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report sent interest rates higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 500 points, with Exxon Mobil sliding 5.8 percent. The 30-stock index also fell below 26,000.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent, with energy as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite declined 1.4 percent as a decline in Apple and Alphabet offset a strong gain in Amazon shares.

“The key for the market today is rising interest rates,” said Mike Baele, managing director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The old adage is: ‘Bull markets don’t die of old age, they are killed by higher interest rates.’ That looms large.”

The U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists polled by Reuters expected growth of 180,000. Wages, meanwhile, rose 2.9 percent on an annualized basis.

The report sent interest rates higher. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 2.85 percent on the back of the report, hitting a four-year high. Investors have been jittery about the recent rise in interest rates, worrying they may be rising too fast.

On Friday, the 30-year yield rose its highest level since March.