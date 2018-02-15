BREAKING — Teresa Hubbard named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Teresa Hubbard, President & CEO of CITE Armored, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2018 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Carpenter was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson. Hubbard has a broad range of experience that continues to enhance the success of the company she opened in 2002 to manufacture cash-in-transit equipment and vehicles in Holly Springs.

She is experienced at operating a small business and has the expertise need to run the organization. She previously was controller at Griffin, Inc., in Byhalia, and was a public and tax accountant in Memphis.

Hubbard received her B.B.A in Accounting and B.B.A in Computer Information Systems from Delta State University.

Hubbard is a member of Independent Armored Car Operators Association, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, the Secure Cash and Transport Association, the ATM Industry Association, Kappa Delta Alumni Association, LOU Humane Society, Delta State Alumni Association, U of M Athletic Foundation, and contributes to Compassion Ministries.

She lives in Oxford with her two children, Ben and Elizabeth. She enjoys reading, travel, cooking, watching sports and work.