BREAKING — Teresa Hubbard named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Teresa Hubbard, President & CEO of CITE Armored, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2018 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.
Carpenter was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson. Hubbard has a broad range of experience that continues to enhance the success of the company she opened in 2002 to manufacture cash-in-transit equipment and vehicles in Holly Springs.
She is experienced at operating a small business and has the expertise need to run the organization. She previously was controller at Griffin, Inc., in Byhalia, and was a public and tax accountant in Memphis.
Hubbard received her B.B.A in Accounting and B.B.A in Computer Information Systems from Delta State University.
Hubbard is a member of Independent Armored Car Operators Association, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, the Secure Cash and Transport Association, the ATM Industry Association, Kappa Delta Alumni Association, LOU Humane Society, Delta State Alumni Association, U of M Athletic Foundation, and contributes to Compassion Ministries.
She lives in Oxford with her two children, Ben and Elizabeth. She enjoys reading, travel, cooking, watching sports and work.
The Top 10 are as follows (alphabetically) …
» Amy Boteler — Neel-Schaffer Inc.
» Rosario Boxx — Mississippi Development Authority
» Elizabeth Crisler — Liquid Creative
» Donna Gardner — Ingalls Shipbuilding
» Susan Garrard — Mississippi Children’s Museum
» Zetella Gooch – Gooch Consulting and Special Event Service, LLC & BNI MS
» Kristen Ley — Thimble Press
» Paula McNair — Atmos Energy
» Elizabeth Randall — Randall Commercial Group
» Rashida Walker — W Real Estate, LLC
These were also named Top 50 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal.
» Amanda Alexander — Alexander Law P.A.
» Mandi Arinder — Rankin County Chamber of Commerce
» Annie Baker — EQ Health
» Wendy Barnes — Hinds Community College
» Kay Brodbeck — Mississippi Safety Service
» D’Anna Broussard — Cintas Corporation
» Kenya Collins — Mississippi Action for Community Education
» Tammy Cotton — Paige Consulting
» Patrina Dace — Kaleidoscope of Learning
» Lindsey Dancy — Community Bank
» Tina Demoran — Seymour Law Firm, PLLC
» Marlo Dorsey — Hattiesburg Convention Commission
» Bethany Edwards — Trustcare
» Wendy Ellard — Baker Donelson
» Mary Gay — Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy
» Kristena Gaylor — Mississippi College
» Karen Howell — Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC
» Nashandra James — Madison County Schools
» Beth Jeffers, The Fitness Factor
» Tiffany Johnston — Fisher Brown Bottrell Ins.
» Andrea Jones-Davis — Tougaloo College
» Marlo Kirkpatrick — Kirkpatrick & Porch Creative
» Vickie Martin — Mississippi Development Authority
» Leigha McLendon — Bank Plus
» Betsey Mosby — Betsey Mosby Interior Design, LLC
» Jonnette Moss — Origin Bank
» Anna Neel — The Cirlot Agency
» Kristin Panetta — Elle James Bridal
» Michelle Parisi — Camgian
» Dorothy Pernell — Greenwood Chiropractors
» Jessica Phillips — O! How Cute
» Lisa Reppeto — Jones Walker
» Erin Smith — AARP Foundation
» Jennifer Stanley — The Salvation Army
» Sara Stockton — Magnolia Regional Health Center
» Zakiya, Summers — Lady Godiva Productions
» Robin Taylor — Ogletree Deakins
» Karla Tye — Children Advocacy Centers of MS
» Jennifer Young-Wallace — Jackson State University
