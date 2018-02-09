Butler Snow Shortlisted in Benchmark Litigation 2018 Awards

Butler Snow is pleased to announce the firm has been shortlisted in several categories in the Benchmark Litigation 2018 Awards. The nomination categories include National Practice Area Award: Product Liability, one of only six firms shortlisted, State Firm Award: Mississippi and State Firm Award: Tennessee.

Butler Snow attorney Christy D. Jones has also been nominated for National Practice Area Attorney of the Year: Product Liability. Jones was selected as Benchmark Litigation’s Attorney of the Year: Product Liability in 2017.

The nominees for the Benchmark Litigation 2018 Awards were chosen based upon research conducted between March and November of 2017. The ceremony for the Benchmark Litigation 2018 Awards will be held Feb. 15 in New York.