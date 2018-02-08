Candidate says he will push for prosperity in Mississippi

Perry Parker of Seminary is one of five Republicans running in the 3rd District, which makes a diagonal across the central part of the state from Natchez to Starkville.

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election, saying 10 years in Congress is enough.

Parker, 52, worked in finance in Chicago, New York and London, and kept family ties to Covington County, where he now lives again. During a news conference at the state Republican headquarters, Parker said he believes in public education and free markets.

“My experience in local and global exchanges — be it selling cattle locally, trading cattle futures in Chicago or foreign currency in London — uniquely positions me to benefit the 3rd District,” Parker said. “We can bring a new era of wealth and prosperity to Mississippi. These same free-market principles can be applied to our issues in health care and entitlements, bringing better solutions for consumers and lower costs for taxpayers.”

The other Republicans running are state Sen. Sally Doty of Brookhaven, who is an attorney; Morgan Dunn of Magee, who is managing director of Vestra LLC, a health care consulting firm; Michael Guest of Brandon, who is a district attorney in Madison and Rankin counties; and Whit Hughes of Madison, who is past deputy director of Mississippi Development Authority and most recently worked as foundation president and chief development officer for Baptist Health Systems.

No Democrat has entered the race.

Candidates’ filing deadline is March 1. Party primaries are June 5, and the general election is Nov. 6.