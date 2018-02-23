Chamber announces 2018 Leadership Lafayette Class

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 2018 class of the Leadership Lafayette program in January and will run through late August. The 2018 class includes: Front row, from left, Katie Mink, Mississippi Small Business Development Center; Jamie Carr, J. Carr Properties, LLC; Brandi Binder, FNB Oxford Bank; Julie Wells, Evans Petree PC; Cassie McCutchen, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS; and Dana Fisher, Charter Road Hospitality, Inc. Third row, Luke Harris, Renasant Bank; Delia Childers, Oxford Eagle; Michelle Robinson, City of Oxford; Kristen Paris, ProMatura Group; Natalie Damore, Byrne & Associates, PLLC; Cayce Read, CoreLogic|FNC; Jeff McCutchen, Oxford Police Department. Third row, Jeffery Johnson, University of Mississippi; Stuart Povall, Develop Design Studio; Kevin Cozart, The Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies; Jonathan Nance, Ole Miss Athletics; Joseph Brummett, Wes Schilling; Patrick Perry, University of Mississippi; and Scott Iverson, CoreLogic | FNC. Back row, Brian Whisenant, Oxford Treatment Center; Casey Rogers, Innovative Construction Management; Matt O’Keefe, University of Mississippi; Julia Tatum, Delta Grind; Justin Mills, University of Mississippi; and Jacob Jenkins, Insight Park. Not pictured is Lindsey Abernathy, University of Mississippi Office of Sustainability. (Photo courtesy of Joey Brent)
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info