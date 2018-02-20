Chrestman named permanent leader for MSU Career Center

Angie Chrestman, who has served as the Mississippi State University Career Center’s interim director since last July, now is the permanent director. Chrestman succeeds Scott Maynard, who retired in 2017 after leading the center for nine years.

The Career Center provides a wide variety of services and events to help MSU’s more than 21,800 students prepare for and find jobs after graduation. The center also runs an internship and co-op program, which Chrestman led before filling the director role.

Chrestman earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from MSU, but began working as an MSU Extension 4-H agent, then moved to the state 4-H staff to serve as the state 4-H youth leadership development coordinator. While working for Extension, she completed a master’s degree in community counseling at MSU.