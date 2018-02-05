City to use Katrina recovery money to seek end to flood woes

WLOX-TV reports that the Gulfport City Council will consider hiring an engineering firm Tuesday to investigate flooding and propose solutions.

Businesses along the stretch of U.S. 49, a central artery in the city, have long complained that unmaintained ditches and a lack of landscaping may be contributing.

Tamera Parker, who works at a law firm along the roadway, says sandbags are always on hand to seal off the office’s front and back door.

She says even a light ran can push water up over sidewalks, with vehicles creating waves that will threaten buildings.

The Mississippi Development Authority would pay using federal recovery money awarded to the state after Katrina.