Community Bank makes 7 staff changes

Community Bank recently made staff changes across the state:

»Randy T. Harris recently joined Community Bank’s Tupelo office as Senior Vice President. In his new role, Harris will focus on commercial and retail lending in the Tupelo market.

Harris, a Tupelo resident for the last 15 years, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He then went on to complete The Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.

Harris is on the Board of Directors for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity. He is President of Exchange Club of Tupelo; Co-Chair of New Beginnings 100 Holes of Golf Tournament.

He and his wife, along with their two children attend the Orchard Church Tupelo.

»Tina Gadd has recently been named Vice President of Deposit Administration at Community Bank. A native of Slidell, La., Gadd has been a part of the Community Bank family for over 20 years. She most recently was Assistant Vice President of Deposit Administration.

Gadd will continue to provide support to the company’s 47 bank offices. She will work with the deposit administration teams to coordinate the deposit function between the local bank offices and Community Bank’s Operations Center.

Gadd lives in Laurel with her husband, David. She has a daughter, Brianna, and son, Nate.

»Blake Ainsworth has recently been named Assistant Vice President in Community Bank’s Brandon office. With over two years experience, Ainsworth will continue to manage and grow his portfolio with his new position.

A native of Madison, Ainsworth is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Real Estate.

Ainsworth is active in the local Kiwanis Club and with Ignite Sports Camp.

»Casey Wyatt has been named Assistant Vice President of Deposit Operations for Community Bank. Wyatt has been in the banking industry over 17 years, with the last 11 of those being with Community Bank. In her new role, she will continue to work with the 4|sight/Check21 system, branch capture processing, teller balancing, mobile deposit, lockbox, and processing statements/notices.

A graduate of Brandon High School, Wyatt when on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. She has proudly served as a committee member for the American Cancer Society’s Strides Against Breast Cancer for 15 years.

Wyatt and her husband, Mark, and daughter Brooklyn live in Brandon. They attend Brandon Baptist Church.

»Christie Moore has been named Assistant Vice President of Deposit Operations for Community Bank. Moore has been with Community Bank for nearly 16 years, previously serving as Operations Officer. In her new role, Moore will continue to reconcile various bank GL accounts. She will also continue to be responsible for the Research and Unposted Departments, as well as Online Account opening.

A native of Forest, Moore is a graduate of Scott Central High School. She then went on to attend East Central Community College.

Moore and her husband Chris, and daughter, Maggie, live in Brandon.

»Nicki Hudson has recently joined Community Bank as Business Development Specialist in the Laurel office. Hudson has over seven years of banking experience. Hudson will focus on generating new deposit relationships and strengthening current relationships with Community Bank Customers.

A native of Magee, Hudson is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration with major in Marketing. Prior to USM, she received her Associates Degree from Jones County Junior College.

Hudson is active in First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she sings in choir, serves on the preschool committee, and as the Sunday School class activities coordinator.

»Tim Pickett was recently named Loan Officer in the Pearl office. Pickett joined Community Bank in early 2017 as a credit analyst. In his new role, he will be responsible for both managing and growing a loan portfolio.

A native of Florence, Pickett received his Bachelor of Science in Managerial Finance, with a minor in Accounting from The University of Missisippi.

Pickett is a U.S. Army Combat Veteran and serves in the Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer.

He is a member of the Non-Commissioned Officer Association, Kiwanis Club, and the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of Jackson First Church.