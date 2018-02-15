Construction camp offers students a hands-on view

The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation, in conjunction with the University of Southern Mississippi, invites eighth through 10th-graders to learn and explore the design and construction industry during the USM Building Futures Summer Camp.

Scheduled for June 17-21 (beginners) and July 8-12 (advanced) on the USM campus in Hattiesburg, the sessions provide students with hands-on building activities taught by certified professionals.

During the week, participants will build a small structure from start to finish while exploring building design, architectural plan reading, hammering, soldering, concrete, roofing, electrical and much more.

“Many students and advisors are still unaware of opportunities available in career and technical education,” said MCEF president Mike Barkett. “We’re working to change that through initiatives like the Building Futures Summer Camp, where students will learn from experienced instructors in USM’s state-of-the-art School of Construction.”

Registration cost for this special week of learning is $500 with limited scholarships available. Included are lodging at New Century Park residence hall and meals provided by USM’s Fresh Food Company.

Participants also will enjoy swimming, movie night and rock climbing.

Barkett noted that needs within the construction industry are always changing, but never more than today.

“By 2019, Mississippi will need more than 80,000 craft professionals to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry,” he said.

“To be successful in this environment, we must inform our students of emerging opportunities while providing the necessary resources to help.

“That’s really what the USM Building Futures Summer Camp is all about – giving students a chance to explore a complex, important and engaging career in the design and construction industry and having a blast in the process,” said Barkett.

The mission of the non-profit MCEF is to promote careers, recruit capable individuals and train a quality workforce for the construction and manufacturing industries in the state of Mississippi. MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades.

Learn more about MCEF at http://mcef.net.

To learn more about the USM Building Futures Summer Camp, contact Dianna Zendejas, MCEF Assessment Administrator/Marketing and Public Relations Director, at 601-605-2989..