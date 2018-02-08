DeepWell buys Boots Smith Oilfield Services

By JACK WEATHERLY
DeepWell Energy Services of Columbia has announced acquisition of Boots Smith Oilfield Services LLC of Laurel.
The acquisition will make DeepWell the largest provider of transportation, rig moving and site preparation in the United States, it said in a release.
The combination of the two companies will increase the DeepWell work force to 1,500 with estimated 2018 revenues of $250 million.
DeepWell did not return calls for questions about the acquisition price and other matters.
Boots Smith Energy Group is a family-owned company established in 1954.
“The Boots Smith group has a great reputation and we look forward to the oilfield services segment joining our team,” DeepWell Energy Services President Tony Cook said.
Jason Smith, president of Boots Smith, will be joining DeepWell’s executive team. DeepWell is acquiring the operations of the Boots Smith Oilfield Services team.
Boots Smith Completion Services is not part of the acquisition and will continue operating independently.
DeepWell Energy Services is a Columbia-based Duff Capital Investors’ company and has locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
