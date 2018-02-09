District Names Chief for Finance and Accounting Branch

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, recently selected Amber Huell as Chief of its Finance and Accounting Branch of the Resource Management Office.

Huell will be staff advisor to the resource management officer, the Deputy Commander, and operating officials on fiscal matters pertaining to the District. She will lead and advise a staff of eight accountants who provide finance and accounting services to the District’s tri-state area of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Prior to this selection, she was a staff accountant for the Corps’ Engineer Research and Development Center’s Directorate of Resource Management (DRM), Accounting Operations Team. She assisted the DRM with providing advice and guidance to eight laboratories stationed across four states on matters of finance and accounting. She is an alumna of the Engineer Research and Development Center’s Leadership Development Program, Levels 1 and 2.

Huell began her career with the District as a co-op student in 2009, Resource Management Office. She became a staff accountant in 2012.

She was president of the West Central Mississippi Chapter of the Association of Government Accountants, and is a member of the American Society of Military Comptrollers, and is a member of Mu Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

A Vicksburg native, she is a graduate of Vicksburg High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from Mississippi State University, and a Master of business administration from Mississippi College. She is a Certified Defense Financial Manager and has a Level II DoD Financial Management certification.

She is the daughter of Perry and Judy Huell of Vicksburg.