Ex-mayor accused of theft stops seeking job in nearby city

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis announced he was no longer seeking the position in neighboring Horn Lake after that city’s aldermen on Tuesday postponed a decision on hiring him.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Davis says his application in the Memphis, Tennessee, suburb was plagued by “false hopes and political rhetoric.”

“I feel certain that by working as a team in Horn Lake we could have brought the same economic stability and attractiveness of Southaven to Horn Lake,” Davis wrote.

Davis lost re-election in Southaven in 2013 and then resigned after being accused of misusing city money, including a charge at a sex shop in Canada. Davis was ordered by the state auditor to repay more than $170,000 to Southaven. He was initially convicted of fraud and embezzlement, but later acquitted after an appeals court threw out the original verdict.

Horn Lake Alderman Charlie Roberts had pushed Davis’ hiring, saying he successfully promoted development in Southaven.

Last summer, Davis worked for a short time for the city of Horn Lake as a budget consultant. He was hired in a 5-2 voted by the board.

Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer had said in the past that he had “reservations” about hiring Davis.

Some Horn Lake residents came to Tuesday’s meeting to oppose the move.

“You don’t put an alcoholic in a bar,” said Tina Stacy, who came to the meeting with her husband to display signs opposing the move. “You don’t put a corrupt politician in politics or any form of government.”

Others, though, supported Davis’ hiring.

“Horn Lake is the only city that is not growing up,” resident Becky Givens said. “I’ve lived here for 25 years and the biggest thing that has come to Horn Lake is Walmart and that’s not under this administration.”