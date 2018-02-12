FBI Jackson Division Announces Director’s Community Leadership Award Presented to Mississippi Center for Excellence

The FBI’s Jackson Field Office has presented its 2017 Director’s Community Leadership Award to the Mississippi Center for Excellence. MCE was selected for having demonstrated outstanding contributions to the community it serves.

MCE, under the direction of Ingrid Cloy, seeks to empower individuals who have transitioned out of foster care, those who have come in contact with the juvenile or criminal justice systems and those living in communities that are disconnected from access to services that improve one’s quality of life, including housing, education and employment.

Cloy will join DCLA recipients selected by other FBI field offices across the nation at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018, where MCE will be personally recognized and honored by FBI Director Christopher Wray.