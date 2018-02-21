Forecasters predict rapid rise along lower Mississippi River

Forecasters predict minor flooding in at least some points below where the Ohio River joins the Mississippi in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarver tells The Vicksburg Post that heavy rain in the Midwest will send a pulse of water downriver.
The river is predicted to crest at Memphis, Tennessee, and points north by March 4, with crests coming later downstream.
So far, the flooding is not predicted to be severe, with water covering mostly woods, fields and some low-lying roads.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info