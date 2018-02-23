Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to open Feb. 28 in Clinton

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open on Feb. 28 in Clinton. The 3,500 square-foot fast-casual restaurant, located at 734 Clinton Parkway, across from Anytime Fitness, will be Clinton’s first Fuzzy’s, owned, built and operated by franchisee Lindsay Rasmussen.

“We are excited to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Clinton and get to know the members of the community,” said Ansara. “We think our laid back and welcoming environment will resonate with Clinton residents and provide the perfect setting for them to enjoy our fresh Mexican food, frozen margaritas and ice-cold beer.”

Located in close proximity to Mississippi College and Clinton High School, Fuzzy’s will be easily accessible for students, faculty, and all members of the community.

Guests can enjoy Fuzzy’s signature Baja Tacos, served on the guests’ choice of a soft or crispy shell, and consisting of the diner’s choice of chicken, brisket, ground beef, pork, veggies, grilled or tempura fish, grilled or tempura shrimp, fajita chicken, or fajita beef, and topped with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro and feta. Diners can also choose from jumbo burritos, salads, nachos, and quesadillas. For a more traditional Mexican dinner, look to one of the enchilada, fajita or combo plates, which are also made to order.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s 100-plus locations serve breakfast all day long, offering a robust selection that includes breakfast tacos and jumbo burritos (guests can choose from eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes, chorizo and shrimp) as well as the brand’s “breakfast favorites”, including huevos rancheros, migas, chilaquiles, and the breakfast taco plate (all served with Latin-fried potatoes and refried beans), or the signature Big Fuzz Burrito!

Entrees are complimented by starters, including chips paired with queso, fire-roasted salsa, or guacamole, and essential sides such as black beans with pico de gallo, mix-mex fried rice, cilantro-lime rice, Latin-fried potatoes, Borracho beans, and refried beans. Delicious desserts are the perfect way to complete any meal at Fuzzy’s, and beverage service showcases soft drinks, tea, beer, and signature margaritas.

A kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available, including a taco plate, nachos, cheeseburger quesadilla and chicken sticks, with carrots and ranch dressing offered as a side.

Fuzzy’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.