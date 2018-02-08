MIDDAY STOCK UPDATE: Dow plummets 650 points as higher rates keep Wall Street on edge

The Dow Jones industrial average traded 650 points lower after opening just above the flatline. The 30-stock index also approached 23,778.74, its low for the week.

The S&P 500 pulled back 2.4 percent after a higher open, with financials as the worst-performing sector. The index also broke below its 100-day moving average, a key technical level. The Nasdaq composite fell 2.7 percent.

“The market is focused on higher interest rates right now,” said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “The underlying fundamentals are going to drive stocks higher, but I think the path higher will be more volatile than it’s been in the past few years” as rates rise.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. note yield rose to 2.88 percent before slipping to 2.82 percent Thursday, holding around multi-year highs. The initial move higher follows the release of strong jobless claims data. Weekly jobless claims hit a 45-year low, totaling 221,000. They fell from 230,000 in the previous week.

A rise in yields Wednesday led to the Dow posting its biggest one-day reversal since August 2015.

“The big news revolves around bond yields continuing their recent ascent,” said Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors. He also said 3.05 percent is a key level to watch on the 10-year. “Getting over 3.05 percent would indeed break the 30-year downtrend and be very important to suggesting yields should begin a long-term trend higher.”

The rise in yields and sharp moves in obscure volatility funds that use leverage have been cited by traders as reasons for the market’s recent pullback and volatility spike.

The Dow and S&P 500 capped off their worst weekly performance in two years last week after a stronger-than-expected jobs report sent interest rates higher. The decline on Wall Street picked up steam on Monday, with the Dow plummeting 1,175 points.

On Tuesday, the 30-stock index swung 1,167.5 points before closing 567 points higher. But the major indexes closed lower on Wednesday, failing to hold onto strong gains.