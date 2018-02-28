GreenTech files for bankruptcy

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bankruptcy filing by the electric car company cites $7.5 million won by 12 investors and pending lawsuits. It says GreenTech Automotive raised almost $142 million from investors from 2009 to 2013 as part of a visa program that offered immigrant investors permanent residency, and says investors were warned the status wasn’t guaranteed.
» READ MORE: Nearly 8 years ago, the MBJ was dubious of where GreenTech was going
It also says Watchdog.org articles prompted federal investigations and negative attention. GreenTech’s 2013 $85 million lawsuit against Watchdog.org was dismissed.
McAuliffe resigned from GreenTech in 2012, but featured the company prominently in his 2013 race.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info