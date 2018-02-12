Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport announces new Director of Finance

Leslie Bonnikson has joined The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport as Director of Finance. Bonnikson is responsible for directing and managing all airport financial and administrative activities.

Bonnikson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, accounting and human resource management from Auburn University. She joins Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport from the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence in Biloxi, where she was Chief Financial Officer and managed financial strategy for the center. In previous roles she was Internal Audit Manager for The Home Depot in Atlanta, Ga., was a Senior Management Analyst for the U.S. House of Representatives Office of Inspector General in Washington, D.C., and held auditing positions for accounting firms in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Tallahassee, Fla.

Bonnikson is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Chartered Global Management Accountant, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and served as Treasurer of the Institute of Internal Auditors, D.C. Chapter.