Haddox Reid welcomes college interns for 2018 tax season

Haddox Reid is selected five college students to intern during the 2018 tax season. The are, front row, from left, Kathryn Romero of Lafayette, La., who will earn her Masters of Accountancy from Millsaps in May; and Brittany Johns of Hattiesburg, an MSU graduate who will begin work on her Masters of Accountancy at MSU in August. Back Row: Christopher Adcock of Madison, who will soon graduate from Mississippi College, then return this summer for the Masters program; Wesley Prine of Terry, will graduate in May from Mississippi College with an Accounting Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree; and Kyle Murphree of Fulton, an Accounting major at Mississippi State University. (Courtesy of Haddox Reid)
