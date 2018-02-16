HORNE LLP admits two partners and names a partner in charge

HORNE LLP recently admitted Anna Stroble, J.D., and Bruce Walt into the firm’s partnership and named Jason Saulters, CPA, CGMA, as the partner in charge of franchise services.
Stroble is a government services partner where her primary focus is helping multiple states and local agencies with disaster response. She joined the firm in 2015 after practicing law for more than 10 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Mississippi College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi.
Walt is responsible for translating the HORNE brand into go-to-market strategies for the firm’s seven focus areas. He also directs HORNE’s external branding, messaging, advertising and digital strategy. Walt joined HORNE in 2013 with more than 20 years of experience in marketing, business development and change leadership. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Master of Business Administration with a focus in marketing from The University of Southern Mississippi.
Saulters joined HORNE in 2005 and has spent his career dedicated to the franchise industry. He specializes in operations consulting, accounting services and business advisory services. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting from the University of South Alabama.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info