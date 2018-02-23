Keesler Federal Names Ben Donald as Pine Belt Regional Manager

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Ben Donald as Regional Manager of Retail Operations for the Pine Belt Region. He will oversee all daily operations for the Hattiesburg and Petal markets.

Donald will continue as branch manager at the Turtle Creek branch in Hattiesburg, in addition to his regional manager responsibilities.

Donald is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg and Pine Belt Young Professionals.