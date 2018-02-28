Long-empty theater in Mississippi is purchased

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce reported the A&G Theater, which has been vacant for over 40 years, is going to be restored to its former glory as a multi-purpose performance space for several things including movies and live entertainment.

News outlets report New Orleans real estate developers Jim and Catherine MacPhaille purchased the theatre and plan a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Jim MacPhaille said they are excited to get this project moving, as the old A&G Theatre is an important historical icon and a local community asset.