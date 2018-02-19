M-Braves announce staff additions, changes to front office

The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have hired Chris Harris as the new Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting and Nancy Minevas Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager.
In other front office moves, Dave Burke was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Tony Duong was promoted to Assistant Stadium Operations Manager, Zach Evans was promoted to Concessions & Stadium Operations Manager, Jeff Flinn was promoted to Ticket Manager, Christy Shaw was promoted to Director of Community Relations & Office Manager, and Jan Williams was promoted to Director of Operations.
Harris enters his 10th season in minor league baseball and first with the Mississippi Braves as Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting.
The two-time Southern League Broadcaster of the Year served the past three years as the Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the Southern League’s Biloxi Shuckers. He previously was Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting and eventually Vice President of Communications for the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals from 2009-2014, earning his first Southern League Broadcaster of the Year award in 2013.
Harris graduated from Bethel University in Tennessee, where he also played baseball, with a business management degree in 2007. Harris lives in Flowood.
Minev, a Florida native and two-time graduate of Florida State University previously was a promotional and marketing event manager for five years in the North Florida area. In 2013, Nancy began working for Florida State as an academic advisor where she worked one-on-one with students for nearly three years. In 2016, she transitioned into alumni affairs as the Senior Program Coordinator for Seminole Clubs with the FSU Alumni Association, allowing her to partner with FSU graduates and fans across the nation.
Minev recently moved to Brandon from Tallahassee, Fla., with her fiancé and dog.
The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and will open their 14th season on April 5 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park.
