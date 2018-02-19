Margaret Chester of Greenwood named 2018 Paraoptometric of the South by Southern Council of Optometrists

Margaret Chester of Greenwood is the 2018 Paraoptometric of the South, an annual award given by the Southern Council of Optometrists (SECO) to recognize an outstanding paraoptometric. Chester, CPOC, CPOA, the Practice Business Coordinator for The Eye Station of Greenwood is also the Mississippi Optometric Association’s (MOA) 2017 Beverly Roberts Paraoptometric of the Year.
Paraoptometrics are health care professionals who assist optometrists in providing the highest level of vision care to their patients. They serve as opticians, optical technicians, insurance clerks, clerical staff, personal assistants, and receptionists.
Over the course of her career at The Eye Station, Chester has served in many roles: receptionist, insurance clerk, screening technician, optician and now practice business coordinator. She is the only paraoptometric professional in Mississippi to hold the CPOC certification.
Chester is involved with several programs, including the Lions Club, New Eyes for the Needy, and Sight for Students. She is involved with the Junior Auxiliary’s vision and screening program and has participated extensively in vision screenings at a variety of locales, including Boys and Girls Clubs, hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and prisons.
