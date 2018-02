MCS Building Supply has appointed Hawke Lott as General Manager.

Lott is a 2003 graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi. He has been a store manager for Lowe’s Home Improvement for the past 10 years.

Lott and his wife, Kelly, live in Sumrall along with their children Kate, 12, Kyla, 9, Karson, 5, and Karter, 3.

MCS Building Supply is based in in Sumrall. MCS Building Supply has a sister company, MCS Insulation, which has stores in Sumrall, Gulfport and Hammond, LA.