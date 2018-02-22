Molina Healthcare has tapped a Mississippi physician to served as the chief medical officer for its Mississippi operations.

Jackson area family physician Dr. Thomas Joiner will be responsible for overseeing the clinical operations, including utilization management, case management and quality improvement for Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, which won a contract last year to serve as a coordinated access network for Mississippi Medicaid.

The California-based company also named Bridget Galatas as president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. She will have operational oversight of the Mississippi health plan as well as the implementation and execution of various strategic initiatives.

Joiner, a past president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, has practiced medicine for more than 30 years. He served was the president and medical director for Mississippi Physicians Care Network before joining Molina.

Galatas has worked in health care management for more than 20 years. She most recently served as director of finance and market CFO for the government business division at Anthem.

Molina joins United Healthcare and Magnolia Health in offering Medicaid coordinated access networks in Mississippi.

— Michaela Morris