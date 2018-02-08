Mississippi lawmaker displays unloaded gun during debate

Democratic Rep. Charles Young of Meridian held the gun over his head Thursday on the House floor.

He says he was questioning a rule of the Mississippi House and Senate, which says only law enforcement officers may have a firearm inside the state Capitol, unless a majority of legislators grant a person permission to carry.

Young displayed his gun a day after the House passed a bill that would void rules limiting where people can carry guns on public property, including college campuses.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a letter Wednesday saying the conference opposes guns at sports venues.