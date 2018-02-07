Mississippi school superintendent announces resignation

News outlets report Madison County School District Superintendent Ronnie McGehee will retire by June 30. McGehee was first appointed as an interim superintendent in 2010 before being elected for his first superintendent term in 2011. He was with the district for 21 years, including stints as assistant principal and lead principal.
The Madison County School Board said in a statement that the District has the highest number of National Merit Finalists of any district in the state thanks to McGehee’s leadership and many initiatives, one of which aimed to provide students with laptops.
New state law requires the school board to appoint a superintendent. The board has already hired McPherson Jacobson LLC, a national recruitment firm, to assist with the search.
