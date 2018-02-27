Mississippi lawmakers: Schools could let teachers carry guns

Senate Judiciary A Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, a Vicksburg Republican, says the bill responds to recent school shootings, including in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed at a high school. President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association support such measures.
Hopson’s measure also amends an underlying House bill to bar people with enhanced concealed carry permits from carrying guns into athletic events. That measure would allow people to challenge other gun restriction.
I suspect every teacher in Mississippi would rather have the $500 each firearm would cost to buy much-needed teaching materials instead! This legislature needs to get its priorities straight.