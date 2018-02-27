E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Education » Mississippi lawmakers: Schools could let teachers carry guns

Mississippi lawmakers: Schools could let teachers carry guns

Posted by: For the MBJ in Education, Govt/Politics, NEWS February 27, 2018

Mississippi lawmakers have proposed letting teachers and other school employees with special training carry guns onto campus.The Senate Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday amended House Bill 1083 , allowing public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs that would allow teachers to carry guns. School employees would have to receive 12 hours of training every two years from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Senate Judiciary A Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, a Vicksburg Republican, says the bill responds to recent school shootings, including in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed at a high school. President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association support such measures.

Hopson’s measure also amends an underlying House bill to bar people with enhanced concealed carry permits from carrying guns into athletic events. That measure would allow people to challenge other gun restriction.

BEFORE YOU GO…

… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.

If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.

Click for more info

Tagged with:

About For the MBJ

One comment

  1. Bob Joyce
    February 27, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I suspect every teacher in Mississippi would rather have the $500 each firearm would cost to buy much-needed teaching materials instead! This legislature needs to get its priorities straight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*