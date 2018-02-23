Mississippi Wildlife Federation names Lemmons new Executive Director

Lindsey Lemmons is their new Executive Director of the The Mississippi Wildlife Federation. Lemmons will oversee all aspects of the MWF’s operations including issue development and advocacy, administration, fundraising, staff supervision, event planning, membership, communications, and program activities.
Lemmons worked for the Mississippi National Guard for over 10 years, where she identified deficiencies in environmental performance and strategically advised on issues for large-scale implementation, positioning the organization to secure $20M for wastewater infrastructure improvements. Before joining MWF, Lindsey spent over 2 years with The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info