MSU Carl Small Town Center’s Gregory to lead statewide planning association

Thomas R. Gregory III, a Mississippi State alumnus and community planner for the university’s Carl Small Town Center, recently was elected to a one-year term as president-elect of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association.

In January 2019, he will begin a two-year term as the organization’s president.

Previously, Gregory served as APA Mississippi’s public information officer and conference committee chair. He currently is a member of its leadership development task force.

Gregory, a Greenwood native, is a 2005 MSU magna cum laude business administration, construction management and land development bachelor’s graduate who also minored in economics and political science. He returned to his alma mater during the 2017 fall semester after serving eight years as chief administrative officer for the City of Greenwood. There, he served on the board of directors for Main Street Greenwood, Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood Boys and Girls Club and ArtPlace Mississippi.

A Master of City and Regional Planning graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Gregory is licensed by the American Institute of Certified Planners and is a member of Congress for the New Urbanism, among other professional groups. He is a graduate of the Sustainable Cities Design Academy, Public Interest Design Institute and Leadership Mississippi.