MVSU’s Michael Clark earns “Airman of the Year” award

Michael Clark, a residence hall director at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena and a Staff Sergeant of the 307 Security Forces Squadron stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La., recently was presented the 307th Bomb Wing’s “Airman of the Year.”
The 32-year-old Tchula native will represent the wing during the “Airman of the Year” competition at 10th Air Force March 26-29 in St. Augustine, Fla.
Clark received the distinction from a pool of nine other Airman. From the final three contenders, he was selected as the winner.
Clark is a 2010 and 2012 MVSU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in criminal justice. During his time at Valley, Clark was a member of the Delta Devils basketball team.
Clark will graduate from Valley with his second masters in Sports Administration in May 2018.
