Nebraska, Mississippi colleges start poultry degree program

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new program includes three semesters at the Nebraska college in Curtis and a semester at MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Students enrolled in the program will earn an associate of applied science in animal science degree with a concentration in poultry science.

Ron Rosati is the dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He says he chose to partner with the Mississippi university’s poultry science department because of its reputation for training leaders in agriculture.

MSU’s program is one of six nationwide that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in poultry science.