Neel-Schaffer names 9 new officers

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced promotions for nine leaders in the company.

Chris Sellers was named Senior Vice President. He joined Neel-Schaffer in 1999 and now oversees the firm’s operations in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Based in the firm’s Birmingham (AL) office, he markets Neel-Schaffer services across the Southeast.

Named Vice Presidents were:

» Greg Dotson, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 2015 and has 20 years of transportation engineering experience, from design to project management. He serves as Engineer Manager of Neel-Schaffer’s Memphis (TN) office.

» Mandy Hegwood, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 1997 and has more than 20 years of experience in civil engineering and project development and management. She serves as Engineer Manager for the firm’s Laurel (MS) office.

» Don Lancaster, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 2006 and has more than 30 years of civil engineering and project management experience. He serves as Engineer Manager for the firm’s Mandeville (LA) and New Orleans offices.

» Jeffery Lee, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 1986 and has over 30 years of experience on design and construction management for roads, storm water management, wastewater collection, treatment facilities, and utilities. He is based in the firm’s Hattiesburg (MS) office.

» Matt Lifsey, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 2016 and has nearly 30 years of experience as a transportation engineer, including 24 with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He leads Neel-Schaffer’s South Carolina operations, based out of the firm’s Columbia office.

» Karen Mohammadi, PE, PTOE, AICP, joined Neel-Schaffer in 2010 and has more than 30 years of experience in traffic engineering and transportation planning. She serves as Engineer Manager for the firm’s Louisville office and leads Neel-Schaffer’s Kentucky operations.

» John Murphy, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 2013 and has more than 40 years of engineering design, planning, and management experience, including 36 years as an Assistant County Engineer for Mobile (AL) County. He is the Senior Engineer Manager for Neel-Schaffer’s Mobile office.

» Alicia Rudolph, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in 2015 and has almost 25 years of experience in the fields of transportation and aviation engineering. She currently serves as Engineer Manager for Neel-Schaffer’s Tuscaloosa (AL) office.