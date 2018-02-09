OSHA fines company after 2 employees die at sewer station

The Hattiesburg American reports that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration initially proposed fines of $43,000 against Scoggins Welding and Machine Shop of Richland, but reduced them.

Employees Terry West, 45, and his son Gage West, 20, died June 13 while they were replacing a pump at a lift station in Petal. The OSHA report says Gage West was overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas and became unconscious. The report says Terry West fell and suffered a blunt-force trauma injury as he tried to extract his son.

After investigating the incident, OSHA cited the Richland company for nine serious violations, including inadequate procedures, training and equipment.