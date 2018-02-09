OSHA fines company after 2 employees die at sewer station

The Hattiesburg American reports that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration initially proposed fines of $43,000 against Scoggins Welding and Machine Shop of Richland, but reduced them.
Employees Terry West, 45, and his son Gage West, 20, died June 13 while they were replacing a pump at a lift station in Petal. The OSHA report says Gage West was overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas and became unconscious. The report says Terry West fell and suffered a blunt-force trauma injury as he tried to extract his son.
After investigating the incident, OSHA cited the Richland company for nine serious violations, including inadequate procedures, training and equipment.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info