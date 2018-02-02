Pickering Announces 2 New Employees

Pickering Firm, Inc. recently added two new employees in Flowood.

Stephen Baldwyn, EI, has joined the firm’s Flowood Civil Engineering team as an Engineer Intern. Baldwyn has a BS in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University, and was previously at Gregory Construction Services.

Marcus Hope has joined the firm’s Flowood Natural Resources team as an Environmental Scientist. Hope has a BS in Environmental Science from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Pickering is headquartered in Memphis, with Mississippi offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi.