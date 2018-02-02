E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Pickering Announces 2 New Employees

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Architects & Engineering, Newsmakers February 2, 2018

Marcus Hope

Stephen Baldwyn

Pickering Firm, Inc. recently added two new employees in Flowood.

Stephen Baldwyn, EI, has joined the firm’s Flowood Civil Engineering team as an Engineer Intern. Baldwyn has a BS in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University, and was previously at Gregory Construction Services.

Marcus Hope has joined the firm’s Flowood Natural Resources team as an Environmental Scientist. Hope has a BS in Environmental Science from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Pickering is headquartered in Memphis, with Mississippi offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi.

