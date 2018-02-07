Planners detail second phase of possible Hattiesburg bypass

Local media report that Hattiesburg and Forrest County leaders heard presentations Monday about a road to connect U.S. 49 on the north side of Hattiesburg to Interstate 59.

Planners proposed a first phase from U.S. 98 in western Hattiesburg to U.S. 49 in 2012.

Forrest County Supervisor David Hogan says a two-lane road would cost $20 million for phase two, while four lanes would cost $40 million.

City leaders say they fear the project could divert traffic from city businesses, cutting Hattiesburg’s tax revenue.

The first phase would cost at least $21 million. Hogan says he hopes the region will get state or federal money for the roads.