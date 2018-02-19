Planters Bank Announces Retirement and Promotions

Planters Bank announced that Alan Hargett is assuming the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing long-time executive Randy Randall, who has served in that role since 2003. The bank also announced that Jim Quinn is assuming the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the bank stepping into the post formerly held by Hargett.

While Randall is retiring from his current post, he will continue to serve as President of Planters Holding Company and as a member of the Bank’s Board of Directors. He will also remain in a consulting role, providing continuity and support.

A native of Ruleville, Hargett began his banking career with Planters as a management trainee in the Planters Indianola office in 1989 the same year he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University. Subsequently, he became a commercial lender before being named President of Planters Ruleville office. He was later promoted to Chief Credit Officer for the bank. A member of the Planters Board of Directors, Hargett also is on the board of the Mississippi Bankers Association and on the American Bankers Association Agriculture and Rural Banking Committee. He is a member of the Indianola Rotary Club and is as a Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Indianola. He is a former board member and officer of the Indianola Educational Foundation. He and his wife Leigh are the parents of two sons, Luke and Maddox.

A native of Greenwood, Jim Quinn received his Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and joined the bank in 1999 as Vice President of the Greenwood office before becoming President of the office in 2011. A former president of the Pillow Academy Board of Directors, Quinn is an active member of the Greenwood community, and is an elder for the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. He and his wife Beverly have a daughter, Madison Quinn, and a son, Grayson.

As the new head of Planters credit department, Quinn will transfer to the Indianola office.

Randall, who this year will observe his 40th anniversary as a member of the Planters team, is a native of Sunflower County who received his B.S. from Mississippi State in 1975. His banking career began that same year with Sunburst Bank in Greenwood where he served for three years before joining Planters in 1978. He served as President of the Planters Indianola office for many years before becoming President and COO of the system in 2003. Randall has served on Board of Directors of the Mississippi Bankers Association and as Trustee for the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He and his wife Nan are members of the First United Methodist Church of Indianola and have two daughters, Catherine Fandel and Sarah Nan Donahoe.