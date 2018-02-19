PPM Consultants Hires Annie Mcilwain as Project Manager

PPM Consultants recently hired Annie Mcilwain as project manager for its Jackson office. Mcilwain has six years of experience addressing environmental and health and safety (EHS) compliance and due diligence issues throughout the Southeast.

Her expertise is design and implementation of large stormwater systems in the petroleum sector.

Mcilwain holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering as well as a Master of Science in engineering science, civil and environmental engineering, all of which are from the University of Mississippi. She is a member of A&WMA, EWRI, and the MMA Steering Committee.

PPM Consultants is an environmental engineering and consulting firm with over 20 years of experience serving enterprises small and large.