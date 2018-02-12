PRAM Central announces 2018 board of directors

The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Central Chapter recently announced the 2018 board of directors. The board is, front row, from left, Matt Westerfield, APR, vice president of membership, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Mary Margaret Busby, APR, vice president of communications, public relations specialist for Holmes Community College; Jean Cook, APR, treasurer, communications specialist for the Mississippi Department of Education; Rob Petti, president, social media strategist for Entergy Corporation; Liz Hogue, president-elect, director of marketing and human resources at LEC, Inc.; Jennifer Gray, past president, marketing multimedia specialist, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company; (back, left to right) Jon Kalahar, APR, career development coordinator, communications director for The Salvation Army; Carey Miller, secretary, communications assistant for Methodist Rehabilitation Center; Selena Standifer, vice president of programs, public affairs deputy director for MDOT; and Daniel Forde, member-at-large, public affairs director for Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton. (Courtesy of PRAM Central)
