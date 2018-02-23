PRAM Central announces annual award winners

The 2017 PRAM Central award winners are Morgan Miller (left), digital media manager at Mississippi Department of Transportation, who was named Emerging Practitioner of the Year, and Matt Westerfield, APR, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, who was presented the President Award. Miller manages MDOT’s social media, websites and digital advertising program. Westerfield was recognized for going over and beyond as treasurer on the 2017 PRAM Board. Not pictured is Practioner of the Year Erin Barham, APR. Erin Barham, APR. She was communications director for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid for about to six years, and recently moved back to her hometown of St. Louis.
