Mississippi's Must Reads
Push for equal pay for women comes back to life in House

Push for equal pay for women comes back to life in House

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, NEWS February 2, 2018

Mississippi lawmakers are resurrecting a push for a state law mandating equal pay for equal work by women and men, but the outcome remains uncertain.

Rep. Alyce Clarke, a Jackson Democrat, successfully amended House Bill 1241 Friday morning to insert an equal pay requirement. The original bill seeks to prohibit cities and counties from imposing certain employment regulations on private businesses.

Nearly 30 of the majority Republicans broke ranks and voted with minority Democrats to pass the amendment, 74-40.

However, the bill was removed from consideration in a dispute over whether a later amendment was legal under House rules, and the full House has yet to vote on it. Senators would also have to approve the language before it could go to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.

