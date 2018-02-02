Push for equal pay for women comes back to life in House

Mississippi lawmakers are resurrecting a push for a state law mandating equal pay for equal work by women and men, but the outcome remains uncertain.
Nearly 30 of the majority Republicans broke ranks and voted with minority Democrats to pass the amendment, 74-40.
However, the bill was removed from consideration in a dispute over whether a later amendment was legal under House rules, and the full House has yet to vote on it. Senators would also have to approve the language before it could go to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.