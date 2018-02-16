The Ramey Agency Announces Key Employee Changes

The Ramey Agency, a brand strategy and marketing communications firm, recently promoted several key staff members and returned a previous employee in a new leadership role.

Former employee Michelle Hill returns as Vice President, Group Account Director. Hill worked with Ramey in account management roles from 2006–2014, before leaving to serve in management positions with the American Cancer Society and Compassion International. She also will be responsible for business development.

Swayze Pentecost, formerly Account Executive, has been promoted to Senior Account Executive. Pentecost joined the Ramey in 2015, and will take on additional responsibility for supporting clients in the retail and business-to-business segments.

Erick Evans, formerly Account Supervisor, has been promoted to Vice President, Group Account Director. Evans has been with the agency for 10 years, and has retail, non-profit and business-to-business experience.

Wynn Saggus, formerly Vice President, Group Account Director, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Group Account Director. She has been a member of Ramey’s account management team since 2010.